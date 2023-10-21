Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.05% of CareTrust REIT worth $20,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 1.07. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

