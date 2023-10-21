Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,490,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Globant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. KeyCorp upped their price target on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC upped their price target on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.15.

Globant Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GLOB opened at $180.42 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.