Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VIGL. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ VIGL opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.89. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,988.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

