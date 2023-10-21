Virtu Financial LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.0% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 79.4% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 245,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,650 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,953,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,976,000 after purchasing an additional 190,945 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 3.6 %

HWC opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at $628,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,199.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,908 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

