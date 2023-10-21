Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $252.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $248.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on V. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.43.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $233.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $434.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.71.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

