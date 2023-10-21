Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VSTO. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 912.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

