VSE (VSEC) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “Engineering services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare VSE to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of VSE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Engineering services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of VSE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Engineering services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VSE and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VSE 0 0 5 0 3.00 VSE Competitors 77 356 620 26 2.55

Dividends

VSE presently has a consensus target price of $66.40, indicating a potential upside of 19.62%. As a group, “Engineering services” companies have a potential upside of 21.22%. Given VSE’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VSE has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

VSE pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. VSE pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engineering services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 24.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

VSE has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VSE’s peers have a beta of -210.11, meaning that their average share price is 21,111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VSE and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VSE $949.76 million $28.06 million 22.20 VSE Competitors $2.81 billion $64.05 million 35.43

VSE’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than VSE. VSE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares VSE and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSE 3.44% 8.74% 3.91% VSE Competitors -4.10% -14.60% -4.75%

Summary

VSE beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. This segment serves commercial airlines, regional airlines, cargo transporters, MRO integrators and providers, aviation manufacturers, corporate and private aircraft owners, and fixed-base operators. The Fleet segment offers parts supply, inventory management, e-commerce fulfillment, logistics, and other services to assist aftermarket commercial and federal customers with their supply chain management. This segment also provides sale of vehicle parts and supply chain services to support client truck fleets, as well as sustainment solutions and managed inventory services to government and commercial truck fleets. The Federal and Defense segment offers aftermarket refurbishment and sustainment services to extend and maintain the life cycle of military vehicles, ships, and aircraft for the United States Department of Defense (DoD). This segment also provides foreign military sales services, engineering, logistics, maintenance, configuration management, prototyping, technology, and field support services to the DoD and other customers. In addition, this segment offers energy consulting services and IT solutions to various DoD, federal civilian agencies, and commercial clients. The company also provides vehicle and equipment maintenance and refurbishment, logistics, engineering support, energy services, and IT and health care IT solutions, as well as consulting services. VSE Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

