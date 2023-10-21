Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $172.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $192.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.93 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,963,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,701,000 after buying an additional 1,961,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,180,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

