WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys Shares of 270 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $104.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.99.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

