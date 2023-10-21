WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 389,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 257,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 65.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.5% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 246,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 33,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IRT opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $19.68.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.45%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

