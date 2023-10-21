Wedbush Trims Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price to $24.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $26.50 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WEN. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.79.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

