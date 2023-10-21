Wells Fargo & Company Lowers SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $14.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. SLM has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $777.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.15 million. SLM had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,649,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,054,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SLM by 1,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

