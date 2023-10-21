Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.17 million, a P/E ratio of -90.60 and a beta of 1.17. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.95 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.