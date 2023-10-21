Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.17 million, a P/E ratio of -90.60 and a beta of 1.17. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.95 million during the quarter.
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
