William Blair Comments on Pool Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pool in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $13.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.36. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $13.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pool

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $322.17 on Thursday. Pool has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 29.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.