Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $113.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WIX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wix.com Stock Down 1.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Wix.com by 27.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Wix.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,533,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $83.16 on Monday. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $66.18 and a 12-month high of $102.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.