WNS (NYSE:WNS) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $65.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. WNS traded as low as $51.84 and last traded at $53.17, with a volume of 181329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.69.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WNS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WNS by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in WNS by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WNS by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

