Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $156.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

