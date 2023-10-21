Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $152.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.44.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.3 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $136.46 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $125.83 and a 52 week high of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.34.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 114,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 165,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

