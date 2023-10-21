WSFS Financial (WSFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 23rd. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.03.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSFS. Stephens increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSFS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

