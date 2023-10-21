Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EOG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.54.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE EOG opened at $133.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average of $121.44. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

