Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.94.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP opened at C$46.51 on Thursday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$43.70 and a twelve month high of C$66.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TC Energy news, Director Una Marie Power acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$49.16 per share, with a total value of C$235,967.52. In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total value of C$30,604.80. Also, Director Una Marie Power acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$49.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,967.52. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 413.33%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

