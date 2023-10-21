Zacks Research Comments on Baker Hughes’ FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,747,000 after buying an additional 4,163,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after buying an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 39.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,214 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.