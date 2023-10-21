Zacks Research Comments on Baker Hughes’ FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,747,000 after buying an additional 4,163,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after buying an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 39.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,214 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baker Hughes
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.