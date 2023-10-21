Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $113.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.59.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3,836.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

