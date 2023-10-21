Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Shares of OVV opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

