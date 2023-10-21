Zacks Research Weighs in on Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Honda Motor in a research report issued on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.57 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $36.82.

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after buying an additional 73,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

