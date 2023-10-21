Zacks Research Weighs in on Liberty Energy Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets raised Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 1,178,716 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 775.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 194,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 106.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

