Zacks Research Weighs in on Oshkosh Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $106.66.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,785.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,476 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 20.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,164,000 after purchasing an additional 400,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after purchasing an additional 272,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,267,000 after purchasing an additional 212,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

