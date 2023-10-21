Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,569,000 after buying an additional 283,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $51,494,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $204.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $201.01 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.95.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.63.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

