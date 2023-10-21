ZimVie (ZIMV) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) is one of 12 public companies in the “Dental equipment & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ZimVie to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ZimVie and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZimVie 1 0 0 0 1.00 ZimVie Competitors 96 184 236 0 2.27

ZimVie currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. As a group, “Dental equipment & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 924.22%. Given ZimVie’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZimVie has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

ZimVie has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZimVie’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ZimVie and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZimVie $913.86 million -$63.88 million -2.40 ZimVie Competitors $1.69 billion $18.55 million 5.76

ZimVie’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ZimVie. ZimVie is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ZimVie and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZimVie -9.27% 3.80% 1.76% ZimVie Competitors -38.12% -56.25% -11.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of ZimVie shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Dental equipment & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of ZimVie shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Dental equipment & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZimVie rivals beat ZimVie on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies. The company also provides MIS solutions, such as Vital MIS and Timberline; and motion preservation solutions, including Mobi-C and The Tether. ZimVie Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

