13,566 Shares in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. First National Trust Co owned 0.06% of Great Ajax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 25.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 487.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 229,696 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 83.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 134,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter worth about $801,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Great Ajax stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $150.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJX. Raymond James cut shares of Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Further Reading

