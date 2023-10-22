3,114 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 49.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 468.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $322,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.63. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.