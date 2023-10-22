4,976 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $356,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $44.98.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Mizuho decreased their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

