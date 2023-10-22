60,076 Shares in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Wag! Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Transactions at Wag! Group

In other news, insider Adam Storm sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $55,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 866,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,719.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Storm sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $55,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 866,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,719.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 14,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $31,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 841,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,108.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,586 shares of company stock worth $147,254. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Wag! Group stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Wag! Group Co. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.71.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 500.57% and a negative net margin of 58.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wag! Group Profile

(Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.