6,102 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $57.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

