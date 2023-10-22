660 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,677,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,028 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,815 shares of company stock worth $12,274,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $361.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $375.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

