A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $70.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.29.

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,962,000 after buying an additional 8,139,027 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,846,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after purchasing an additional 696,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 395.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 472,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

