Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $96.78 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

