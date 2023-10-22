Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABT. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.47.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $96.78 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.