Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 689 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $286.41 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.00 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.39 and its 200-day moving average is $307.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

