AbbVie Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AbbVie in a report issued on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.86. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $11.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2023 earnings at $10.98 EPS.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $146.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.