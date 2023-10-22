AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in AECOM by 5.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in AECOM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in AECOM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in AECOM by 171.5% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 122,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 77,180 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.82. AECOM has a 1-year low of $69.46 and a 1-year high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

