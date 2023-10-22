AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.14.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a 1-year low of $69.46 and a 1-year high of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,576 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in AECOM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,899,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,414,000 after buying an additional 119,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AECOM by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,376,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AECOM by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,427,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,268,000 after purchasing an additional 112,357 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

