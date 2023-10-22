Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ADC

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.79 per share, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,859,695.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.79 per share, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,859,695.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Erlich purchased 1,800 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,815. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 119,551 shares of company stock worth $7,097,470. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 133.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADC opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $75.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 165.91%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.