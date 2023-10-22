Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires Shares of 40,259 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Exelixis by 323.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.11 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $469.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,719.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,863 shares of company stock worth $3,059,080. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

