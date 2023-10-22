Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires Shares of 7,291 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after acquiring an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Church & Dwight by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after acquiring an additional 548,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $90.12 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.