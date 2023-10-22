Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. jvl associates llc lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,510 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $297.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.81. The stock has a market cap of $186.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

