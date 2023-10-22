Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys Shares of 1,007 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695,189 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $316,245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.52.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

