Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys Shares of 2,505 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 60.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 819,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,143,000 after buying an additional 445,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Argus reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.