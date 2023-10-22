Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Cfra reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $73.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $83.04. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

