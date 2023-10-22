Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $604,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.92. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.